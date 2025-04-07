Rhea Ripley receives present from major WWE star ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley received a present from a popular WWE star ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY last month and squared off against the Damage CTRL star last Monday night in a rematch.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, Ripley took to her Instagram story to reveal that Natalya gave her a gift. She noted that a wrestling fan had handed the gift over to the 42-year-old to pass it on to The Eradicator. She thanked the fan with a heartfelt message on social media.

"Thank you to the kind fan that gave @natbynature this Labubu to give me," she wrote.

Ripley sent a heartfelt message ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story]

Ripley challenged IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee in the main event of last week's WWE RAW. The match ended via disqualification, and SKY retained the title.

Popular WWE star shoots down the idea of Rhea Ripley facing Dominik Mysterio

WWE RAW star Liv Morgan is not in favor of Dominik Mysterio facing Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio used to be in a storyline relationship, but he betrayed her to align with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam last year. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 30-year-old noted that Dominik Mysterio was a gentleman and would never strike a woman. Morgan claimed that the idea was dumb and suggested that Mysterio had already crushed Ripley emotionally.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally," Morgan said. [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview with Morgan and Mysterio in the video below:

Ripley claimed that she should have won the Women's World Championship match last week and blamed Bianca Belair for the loss. She added that she will continue to haunt The EST until she gets what she wants.

