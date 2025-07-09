Rhea Ripley receives warning ahead of Evolution

Rhea Ripley received a bold warning ahead of WWE Evolution 2025 this Saturday night. The highly anticipated PLE will be airing live from the State Farm Arena this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Eradicator is scheduled to battle IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at Evolution. Ahead of the title match, SKY took to Instagram to deliver a warning to her opponent.

The Genius of the Sky noted that she took the title from Ripley earlier this year and has made it her mission to defend it against her at the PLE this weekend. You can check out Sky's message in the Instagram post below.

"I was able to become WWE Women’s Champion because Rhea gave me a shot at the title.. NOW it is MY MISSION as Champion to defend MY TITLE against Rhea at Evolution.🚀🚀 Rhea….see you then," she wrote.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to become Women's World Champion on the episode of WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. SKY has not defended the title since defeating Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Belair is currently out of action with a hand injury, but The EST is rumored to be returning to action around SummerSlam 2025.

Former WWE manager expects Rhea Ripley to win at Evolution 2025

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently predicted that Rhea Ripley would be capturing the Women's World Championship at Evolution this Sunday night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the legend stated that he expected the 28-year-old to emerge victorious at the PLE. Mantell also predicted that the two stars would have a very good title match this weekend.

"Rhea Ripley, I think, will take that. She's a big girl, she's like 6 feet tall, right? I think she's very good, people like her, and she and [Iyo Sky] will tear the house down" (0:45-1:13)

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Ripley picked up an impressive victory over Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. Only time will tell if she can defeat IYO SKY to become Women's World Champion once again at Evolution this weekend.

