Rhea Ripley reiterates commitment to her husband with heartfelt gesture

WWE star Rhea Ripley reiterated her commitment to her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, today on social media. The 27-year-old was attacked by Liv Morgan this past Monday night on RAW.

Earlier today, Ripley shared a couples photo on Instagram with her husband, The House of Black's Buddy Matthews. The 35-year-old is a former WWE Superstar and was known as Buddy Murphy during his time in the company.

Ripley shared a couple of photos with her husband on Instagram today and revealed that they both have matching bracelets that say "til death" on them.

"Til death ❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (The Terror Twins) picked up an impressive victory over Liv Miv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin over the weekend. Morgan responded by attacking Ripley on this past Monday's episode of RAW after Dominik Mysterio provided a distraction.

WWE legend claims the best of Rhea Ripley is still to come

Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) believes that fans have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley yet.

The former champion became incredibly popular among WWE fans during her time in The Judgment Day. However, Dominik Mysterio and the faction turned their backs on her and Damian Priest last month at SummerSlam.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in May, Madusa discussed Ripley being compared to Chyna and noted that they are completely different performers. The legend added that fans have not seen the best Ripley has to offer yet.

"I know a lot of people parallel her with Chyna. But she is an individual on her own. That was Chyna, this is Rhea. So it's completely different but I can see the similarities. But again we gotta think this is a whole different era and a whole different time. We have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley." [5:53 onwards]

Ripley and Jey Uso appear to be entering a new love storyline on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Ripley and The Yeet Master moving forward.

