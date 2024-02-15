Rhea Ripley responds to WWE star's flirtatious Valentine's message

Rhea Ripley has responded to a WWE star's flirtatious Valentine's Day message today on social media. The Judgment Day member is set to defend her Women's World Championship at the Elimination Chamber later this month.

Nia Jax returned to the company last September and has already made an impact. The Irresistible Force has targeted the Women's World Champion and will be battling her for the title at Elimination Chamber.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 24 will go on to face the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Earlier today, Cathy Kelley shared a video with Rhea Ripley claiming "she said yes." The two stars have had a flirtatious relationship on social media in the past, and it has continued on Valentine's Day.

The Eradicator responded to Cathy Kelley's message on her Instagram story today. Ripley wished the backstage interviewer a Happy Valentine's Day.

Ripley responds to Kelley's Valentine's Day message on Instagram.

WWE legend Teddy Long predicts Rhea Ripley will lose at Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Nia Jax has a chance to walk out of Elimination Chamber 2024 as the new Women's World Champion.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran picked Nia Jax to win the match and noted he wasn't taking anything away from Rhea Ripley. Long continued to compliment the reigning champion before predicting that Jax would come out on top.

"I am gonna go with my baby mama, Nia... I really believe so. Don't get me wrong, I am not taking nothing away from Rhea Ripley. This girl is tough as hell, you understand what I am saying? I have watched her in the ring, she ain't no joke. But I am just saying, it's my opinion, and I am not saying because I love Nia Jax or whatever. But I just believe that Nia will take this one," said the veteran. [From 6:38 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as Women's World Champion, but Nia Jax is her toughest challenge so far.

It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious in the Women's World Championship match at the premium live event on February 24.

Who will you be rooting for in the title match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE