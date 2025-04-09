Rhea Ripley reveals the one reason why WWE once refused to hire her 

Rhea Ripley has found enormous success in WWE. However, she recently disclosed that the Stamford-based company once refused to hire her.

Ad

In a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Places, The Eradicator opened up about her life and career. She recalled starting her career in Australian wrestling promotion MCW at the age of 16. She also disclosed that she was initially told that no one there would make it to WWE because the company was not interested in local Australian talent.

Unlike what she was told, WWE held a tryout in Australia. Although someone suggested Ripley's name, the latter revealed that the company refused to hire her because she was 17 at the time. Instead, she was promised another tryout when she turned 21:

Ad

Trending

"I had my first match six months in, so I was still 16. And then, when I was 17, WWE did come to Australia. They also held tryouts. I think they might have asked some people that they knew in Australia who in Australia they should look at and my name somehow got thrown in there by one of them. So, I got a tryout at 17 and then they were like, 'Oh, we didn't realize you were 17 years old. We might have to come back and give you a tryout when you're 21," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin praised Rhea Ripley's build

On the same episode of Stephanie's Places, Stephanie McMahon played clips of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin praising Rhea Ripley. The Texas Rattlesnake complimented The Eradiator's build.

The former Women's World Champion was happy with Austin's comments about her body shape, revealing that she had a hard time because of it when she was younger:

Ad

"I had always been picked on for my build. I've got a very, always had an athletic build. I remember in grade seven, it was heading into graduation so we were all trying to find like nice dresses and all that. The guy that I really liked, he was like, 'You wouldn't look good in a dress. Your shoulders are too broad.' It legit, it stayed with me my entire life. Sometimes I would let that win, and I'd sit there in a bowl in my bed crying. I don't like that part of myself. I really don't. And it was hard for a few years. It really was," she said.

Ad

Ad

Rhea Ripley also told McMahon how her husband, Triple H, made her fall in love with wrestling.

Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More