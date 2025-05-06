Rhea Ripley reveals shocking WWE name who has helped her the most

Rhea Ripley recently shared a surprising WWE name who has helped her the most in the company. IYO SKY defeated the 28-year-old and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship.

In an interview with Robbie & Carly, Ripley was asked about the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 and who produced it. She shared that Jason Jordan and Petey Williams produced the bout. Ripley then praised Jordan and revealed that the veteran had been a major help to her backstage.

"Jason Jordan and Petey Williams (produced the WrestleMania 41 match). But Jason Jordan, he’s always with me, every step of the way. Petey definitely was a part of it, massive, but JJ, he’s been with me on a lot of different matches and I can always count on him, and every time I’m gonna lose my mind or have a panic attack, he’s always there. He’s my number one helper, but yeah Petey and JJ," she said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the video below:

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley by defeating her on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025.

Rhea Ripley comments on her match at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley recently discussed her match against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41.

In an interview on The Amin Show, Ripley claimed that the Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows was one of her favorites. She added that she expected the bout to be great because she is very familiar with SKY and Belair.

"It's been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it's probably one of my favorite matches now as well. But like I said, Bianca, IYO, and I know each other extremely well, so you couldn't really expect anything else," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check Ripley's comments in the video below:

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer has called out Rhea Ripley for a dream match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Ripley following her loss at WrestleMania 41.

