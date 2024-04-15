Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey, and more react to Big E's personal revelation

WWE Superstar Big E recently made a massive revelation on social media, prompting reactions from Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey, and many more big names.

The New Day member has been away from the ring ever since he suffered a life-threatening injury on an episode of SmackDown. Big E has taken time off to heal, and it looks like the former WWE Champion may never risk returning to the ring again.

Big E recently took to Instagram to make a massive personal revelation. He made his love life public and posted several hilarious photos with his partner on the gram.

The revelation and pictures brought out some epic reactions from current and former WWE and AEW stars. While Rhea Ripley, Renee Paquette, and Santino Marella posted great comments, former superstar Ronda Rousey liked the post.

While the former WWE Champion has been away from the ring for some time, fans still consider him a part of New Day. He was arguably the most entertaining member of the factions and the powerhouse. The faction has had a great dip in bookings ever since the big man suffered an injury.

Big E's real-life girlfriend is a current WWE star’s sister

Big E has mostly kept his personal life private over the years. Therefore, the big announcement has brough a great response from the wrestling world.

What many may not know is the fact that the New Day member’s girlfriend is the current superstar Mia Yim's sister. Her name is Kris Yim, and it looks like she has been with E for some time.

Mia Yim is married to AEW star Keith Lee, who was recently spotted at the Hall of Fame ceremony at WrestleMania XL weekend. It’s great to see how many top stars have found their better halves in and around the ring over the years.

