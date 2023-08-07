Rhea Ripley's current rival sends message following WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley's title match may have been postponed from The Biggest Party of the Summer, but she may defend it as soon as tonight's episode of WWE RAW against former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

The Texan and Ripley have a history together, dating back to their time in NXT. Since Liv Morgan is also technically a contender, WWE could go either way with this. However, the heavily rumored Women's World Championship showdown is between The Judgment Day star and Raquel Rodriguez.

The former NXT Women's Champion recently shared pictures from her SummerSlam photoshoot with Liv Morgan on her Instagram with an interesting caption:

"Summerslam was hot but the heat ain’t over. Happy Monday," Raquel Rodriguez captioned her Instagram post.

Triple H may have implied that the feud between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley did not cook enough to warrant a match card that featured several top contests that fans had keenly paid attention to.

Rhea Ripley may have other plans in August; perhaps a match against major WWE Hall of Famer?

It's the month of August 2023, and the fanbase doesn't know what to make of what's left in the Rated-R Superstar Edge's career. While he proclaimed that he isn't going anywhere just yet at Madison Square Garden, there is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the Hall of Famer's final feuds.

Rhea Ripley recently sent a one-word message, showing interest in being Edge's last opponent. The Eradicator joined the latter post WrestleMania 38 to form The Judgment Day, and has not looked back ever since.

A large section of the fans wants to see Edge's wife, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, return to television and enter a program with Ripley. Their interaction at Extreme Rules in October 2022 was met with an electric reception from the live crowd.

Should WWE capitalize on the happy happenstance and book a world title match between Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix or a bout against the faction's former patriarch Edge himself? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

