Rhea Ripley's epic reaction after an angry Seth Rollins shows the middle finger to CM Punk

Rhea Ripley's reaction to an irate Seth Rollins showing the middle finger to CM Punk was captured by a fan on camera.

CM Punk finally made his big return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames and Seth Rollins wasn't happy one bit. The World Heavyweight Champion threw a massive tantrum and showed the middle finger to Punk as the latter stood on the entrance ramp.

A fan managed to capture Rhea Ripley's immediate reaction to Seth Rollins' disrespectful gesture towards CM Punk. Check it out below:

Rhea Ripley herself didn't seem too thrilled with CM Punk's return

Ripley herself wasn't too happy over CM Punk's return, judging by her reaction to the same. The Nightmare also showed the middle finger to the camera in response to Punk's return.

It looks like Ripley is a big fan of CM Punk in real life though. The Women's World Champion had a chat with Revolver Mag four years ago. She stated that she wanted to be a star like The Miz or CM Punk. She added that when Punk spoke, everyone listened.

"I love The Miz! I absolutely love him," says Ripley, pointing to the WWE Superstar as a key role model. "He's so snarky, and that's who I want to be. I want to have cool comebacks, and get people to listen to me and be invested in me. Even CM Punk — when he spoke, everyone listened." [H/T Revolver Mag]

Now that Punk is back, he will square up against some of WWE's biggest current superstars. It would certainly be interesting to see a face-off between Punk and Ripley, considering how the latter occasionally targets male superstars on WWE TV.

What are your thoughts on Punk's surprise return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

