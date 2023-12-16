Rhea Ripley’s “ex” reacts to revealing update

Rhea Ripley broke the internet recently.

The Women's World Champion is presently in Australia to promote the Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in 2024. She shared a bathroom mirror selfie on Instagram and Twitter/X, with her ripped body on display and showing off her new tattoo. Cathy Kelley reacted to Ripley's steamy underwear picture with a gif.

Check it out below:

"You're killing me, Smalls."

Meanwhile, on WWE TV, it appears Rhea Ripley has found herself a new challenger in the form of Ivy Nile. The two have exchanged short back-and-forth messages online, indicating a feud is imminent.

Rhea Ripley is clear of what she wants out of her WWE run

While joining Edge and later forming their own rendition of Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have all benefitted from the pairing.

In the case of The Nightmare, though, it's her Road to WrestleMania 39 that really puts her above everyone else. She won the Royal Rumble and then went on to face Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage. Moreover, she defeated The Queen to become the champion and has held on to the belt ever since.

During the post-show press conference, the Aussie stated that the ulterior goal is to etch her name in the WWE history books:

"I'm here to make history," Ripley said. "Growing up in Adelaide, South Australia, I always got told that my dream of coming to the WWE would probably not happen. So just making it here is such an accomplishment, but being the first Grand Slam Champion, to have those exact championships, is so satisfying. I am so extremely proud of myself and my journey here to the WWE, and my journey here within the WWE. To be able to accomplish all those historic moments, man — that's the one thing that I strive for, making history. I want my name etched in the history books forever, and I've gone and done that." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ripley was also named one of the MVPs of WWE in 2023 by Mick Foley. Furthermore, the latter expressed a desire to join the Judgment Day in some form or fashion soon.

