Rhea Ripley's "ex" sends interesting message ahead of RAW

A WWE star sent an interesting message to Rhea Ripley ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has been dominant thus far as Women's World Champion. She won last year's Women's Royal Rumble match after entering the bout first and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Ripley successfully defended the title against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series on November 25.

Aside from dominating in the ring, Rhea Ripley has also captivated the WWE Universe with her bizarre "relationships." In real life, The Eradicator is happily engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews. However, on WWE television, she is linked with Dominik Mysterio and has also had a flirtatious relationship with some of the female talent on the roster.

She and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley have developed an odd relationship on social media. The two have jokingly been in a relationship, and Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram story today to share an interesting message. She posted a message that claimed she had broken up with her "WWE girl crush" and added the caption seen below.

"Do you have something to tell me @rhearipley_wwe?!!

Kelley sends an interesting message to Ripley.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley claims The Judgment Day does not have a leader

Rhea Ripley recently claimed that The Judgment Day does not have a leader, and everyone in the group has each other's backs.

There has been some tension in The Judgment Day as of late. Damian Priest decided to name himself the leader of the group heading into Survivor Series, and the faction came up short in the Men's WarGames match. Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline and complained about his stablemates not being there for him after the match.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the 27-year-old claimed that the group did not have a leader. She added that everyone in the group is important, and they give each other advice.

"The Judgment Day, we don't really have a leader. We all sort of just listen to each other and we give each other advice. I'm just bossy at the end of the day. I'm just very, very bossy. I think things through a little bit more. Yes, I do have anger issues at the same time, but with the boys especially I think things through. I think the plan through. Yeah, we just help each other out," she said. [0:33 – 0:57]

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to battle Maxxine Dupri tonight in a non-title match. It will be fascinating to see if the Alpha Academy member can pull off the upset tonight on WWE RAW.

Who would you like to see face Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.