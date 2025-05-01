Rhea Ripley's "ex" sends a message to Liv Morgan - "Leave me alone"

Liv Morgan is currently on top of the world after securing a Hollywood project that will keep her away from WWE for a while. Amid this, Morgan has received a message from Cathy Kelley, who often refers to herself as Rhea Ripley's "ex."

The chatter surrounding Morgan's rumored film project has fans buzzing for the last few days after it was mentioned on this week's episode of RAW. Rumors even suggested that the film could make Liv Morgan the "it girl" in Hollywood. A few hours back, it was finally announced that The Judgment Day member is slated to star in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by the legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike. It was also confirmed that she will step away from WWE to shoot for the project backed by the indie studio, Neon.

Morgan recently shared the news on her X/Twitter account, which quickly generated a ton of responses. RAW broadcaster Cathy Kelley was quick to share her hilarious reaction, where she jovially hoped that she was left alone by the former Women's World Champion. She also congratulated the 30-year-old on bagging the project.

"Congratulations!!! i hope you get cast in all the movies so you leave me alone," Kelley tweeted.

Will Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vacate their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

After it was revealed that Liv Morgan would be away from WWE, it quickly gave rise to speculations about her and Raquel Rodriguez potentially vacating their titles. However, as per recent reports, the duo is expected to hold onto their gold even though the 30-year-old will be away from the limelight for the time being.

Morgan and Rodriguez had a noteworthy past few weeks as they first lost their titles to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, the very next day on RAW, the duo regained their gold to embark on their record-setting fourth run with the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Though fans are elated to see The Judgment Day member make waves outside WWE, there's no doubt that her presence will be missed on RAW.

