Rhea Ripley's male rival sent her a tender message on WWE RAW; Dominik Mysterio is visibly upset

Rhea Ripley was not happy today at the beginning of WWE RAW. She was furious at Damian Priest for how things had gone down in her absence and was upset with Dominik Mysterio for losing his North American Championship. However, at least one star appeared happy that she was back and sent her a tender message - Jey Uso.

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley have been in the middle of a "flirtation," if it can be called that, for some time now. She was interested in getting Jey Uso to join Judgment Day. While that never happened, it didn't stop the two from sharing some funny fan edits on their Instagram that appeared to put them together.

While Jey Uso rejected the stable, he didn't really reject Rhea Ripley. During RAW, he interrupted Judgment Day to welcome Ripley back on RAW. He also sent her a message.

"We missed you."

He also called her the Tribal Chief of RAW, comparing her with Roman Reigns.

Ripley was not too happy to receive the message as she was already upset with Judgment Day, but that didn't stop Jey Uso from saying what he said. It also left Dominik Mysterio visibly angry.

Fans will have to wait to see if the storyline between the two stars continues to develop.

