Rhea Ripley’s real-life partner replicating signature WWE move goes viral on social media

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley rose to superstardom in a matter of a year following her addition to The Judgment Day. Aside from some of her traits and in-ring moves, one of the Aussie's noteworthy taunts is the stomp she does on the entrance ramp.

It is so recognizable today that anybody who does it is automatically presumed to be mimicking Ripley – unless it is her own fiance.

At a recent AEW show, Buddy Matthews walked into the arena and did the stomp. The video clip of him performing the move was caught on camera and placed next to Rhea Ripley's own version of it, which has been making the rounds on Instagram. The 35-year-old shared the "couple's stomp" himself on Instagram.

Check out his Instagram story below:

The "couple's stomp" as posted by Buddy Matthews

Meanwhile, on Monday Night RAW, it appears WWE has made up its mind on which direction Rhea Ripley is heading towards on the Road to WrestleMania 40. She was confronted by Becky Lynch last Monday night.

Does WWE intend to throw a curveball at Royal Rumble 2024?

Becky Lynch is not the only WWE Superstar after Mami. From SmackDown, Damage CTRL's leader Bayley has also expressed a desire to dethrone the red brand's top champion.

Speaking to New York Post recently, the Role Model flirted with the possibility of facing Rhea Ripley at the Show of Shows this year:

"If I’m able to work with her [Rhea Ripley] at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before," Bayley said.

Further adding that Damage CTRL and The Judgment Day are two of the biggest stables in all of WWE today, Bayley praised the "untouchable" Women's World Champion:

"She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a bada*s group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad. [...] She carried that title on her back proudly. I’m gonna have to take it off of her and it will be an honor to do. It will be an honor, Rhea," Bayley said.

Bayley took it one step further this week by calling herself the "Mami Slayer" on X while also teasing a Royal Rumble win and going after The Eradicator.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.