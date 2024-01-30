Rhea Ripley’s real life partner sends message ahead of WWE RAW

A former WWE Superstar and Rhea Ripley's real-life partner has reacted to the Women's World Champion's revealing update ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

The Eradicator was not in action during the Royal Rumble event this past Saturday night. She and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky were shown backstage watching the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event on January 27. Damage CTRL's Bayley won the match and will now have to choose either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky as her opponent at WrestleMania 40.

A huge match is now rumored for Elimination Chamber 2024 with WrestleMania implications as well. The Role Model has claimed that she wants to face Ripley at WrestleMania 40 in the past but has not announced it yet. Cody Rhodes has already made it clear that he will be facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns once again at WrestleMania 40 in April.

AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, has reacted to Rhea Ripley's update on his Instagram story ahead of RAW. The House of Black member noted that Ripley was all his, as seen in his post below.

Buddy Matthews reacts to Ripley's update on Instagram.

Bill Apter praises WWE star Rhea Ripley for her improvements in 2023

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Rhea Ripley has vastly improved as a superstar over the past year.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter claimed that The Judgment Day member stood out in the women's division in 2023. However, Apter added that he still believes Charlotte Flair was the best in-ring performer last year.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division." [18:56 onwards]

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023 after being the first entrant. She went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and has been dominant ever since. Only time will tell who will challenge her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

