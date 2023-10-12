Rhea Ripley's response to birthday wishes from fiancée

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley responded to birthday wishes from her fiancée, AEW star Buddy Matthews. The former WWE Superstar and The Nightmare announced their engagement in August this year.

Rhea turned 27 on October 11th. Wrestlers and fans alike showered a lot of love on The Eradicator in the form of birthday wishes. The Grand Slam Champion also took the time to respond to most of the wishes from fellow professionals.

One such wish was from her fiancée, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy). The former Cruiserweight Champion took to his Instagram story to wish Ripley a happy birthday. He shared a picture of himself with her.

"Happy birthday Queen @rhearipley_wwe," he wrote.

In response, The Eradicator shared the story by adding a skull emoji.

Here is a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

Screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story

Dominik Mysterio also sent a birthday message to Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley share an incredible dynamic on camera. The two complement each other very well. Just like her real-life partner, Ripley's on-screen partner also made sure to send his best wishes to her on the special day.

'Dirty' Dom took to Twitter to share his birthday wishes. He shared multiple pictures of himself alongside The Nightmare. Ex-Con Dom called Ripley his partner in crime and referred to her as the 'world's best mami.'

"My partner in crime and world's best MAMI!! Happy Birthday young legend ⚖️," he wrote.

Have a look at the post from Mysterio:

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to face Shayna Baszler in a singles contest on RAW next week. The Queen of Spades attacked The Nightmare earlier this week when the latter was trying to get her revenge on Nia Jax. It will be interesting to see two dominant superstars go face to face.

Who do you think will win the match next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

