Rhea Ripley seemingly shares origin of injury on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she suffered an injury during the latest edition of WWE RAW.

The Eradicator was busted open and bleeding from her mouth during her title defense last night on the red brand against Natalya. Rhea battled through the injury and was able to defeat the BOAT to retain the Women's World Championship.

After the match, Rhea beat down Natalya some more before Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan made the save. Raquel and Rhea had a brief staredown before Ripley retreated backstage.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter today to reveal that her "smiley" piercing was knocked out during last night's match against Natalya on RAW. This could be one of the reasons why she was bleeding during the bout against Nattie.

"RIP figuratively and literally to my smiley piercing… You had a good run. 🩸," she tweeted.

She also tweeted out an image of her mouth without the piercing and asked people to show their respect for the "smiley" piercing by liking the post. You can check out Rhea's tweet by clicking here.

Natalya claims Rhea Ripley is a "generational talent" in WWE

Natalya recently praised Rhea Ripley ahead of her Women's World Championship match on WWE RAW.

The 41-year-old was demolished by Ripley at Night of Champions but had a much better showing on the red brand. However, it still was not enough, and The Nightmare retained the title with relative ease.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya noted that she lost sleep over her match at Night of Champions and claimed that Ripley is a "generational talent."

"It's funny because I lost so much sleep over that match. And honestly, it had a profound impact on me because when I was first told I was gonna be at Night of Champions facing off against Rhea Ripley, it was like a dream match because Rhea Ripley is like a generational talent," said Natalya. [4:10 - 4:35]

Rhea's reign as Women's World Champion has already been dominant. She defeated Zelina Vega in front of a lively crowd in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash in May and has now defeated Natalya twice to retain the title.

It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar on RAW steps up to challenge Rhea Ripley next.

