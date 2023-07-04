Top WWE star sends warning to the locker room after hard-hitting clash with Rhea Ripley

Natalya recently took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE women's locker room after her match against Rhea Ripley on this week's RAW.

On May 27, 2023, the 41-year-old veteran was squashed by The Eradicator at Night of Champions. Ripley later attacked Natalya before another scheduled match between them on RAW.

Last night, the former Divas Champion challenged Ripley for the Women's World Title. Unlike their bout at Night of Champions, Natalya and Ripley engaged in a hard-hitting battle. Although The Queen of Harts was close to defeating The Eradicator, she suffered another defeat.

Despite her loss, Natalya took to Twitter to warn the locker room that she could take anyone to their limit on any night.

"Sometimes people forget until I get the chance to remind them. I was made in The Dungeon. I can take anyone to their limit on any night because that's what top-level competitors do. Now line up the rest and let me loose on them too."

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo praised Natalya's match against Rhea Ripley

While Natalya's title match against Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions received some criticism, their bout on Monday Night RAW last night garnered a different reaction from fans and experts.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo praised the two ladies for their performances.

"I'm putting over this match with those two. I'm gonna tell you why guys, it's quite simple. Those two girls worked their bu*ts off. This looked like a fight. There's no over-the-top acrobat, none of that BS. This was a fight. I'm telling you, every time it looks like a fight, I'm not just speaking for myself, I'm speaking for casual fans, that's what they want to see. They want to see a fight. Kudos to both of these women." [6:15 - 7:07]

