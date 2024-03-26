Rhea Ripley sends 3-word message ahead of penultimate WWE RAW before WrestleMania

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has delivered a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will take place in Chicago and will feature an appearance from CM Punk.

The Judgment Day member is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia. The Man earned the title match by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and picked up an impressive victory over Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match last week on RAW. Ripley took to her Instagram today to share a new photo along with a three-word message.

"Chicago… Mami’s here 😈," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Ripley has not competed in a televised match since her impressive victory over Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber last month in Perth, Australia.

Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio will break up with Rhea Ripley soon on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio could be looking to break up with Rhea Ripley and leave The Judgment Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter noted that Rhea Ripley seemed annoyed that Dominik Mysterio wanted to challenge Gunther recently on WWE RAW. Apter stated Dirty Dom could decide to leave The Judgment Day and join another faction on SmackDown instead.

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him." [22:51 onwards]

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion. Charlotte Flair will be unable to compete at this year's WrestleMania due to a significant injury suffered last December on SmackDown.

