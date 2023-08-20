Rhea Ripley sends birthday message to WWE star after altercation at live event

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley always finds a way to spark up some controversy. Even if it is on a small scale, her mischievousness entertains the fanbase online.

At a recent live event in Ottawa, Ontario, The Judgment Day star successfully defended her title against Natalya. During her entrance, Mami acted as if she was about to attack announcer Byron Saxton, only for the latter to push back to the turnbuckle as a reflex. He even commented on it on social media.

Rhea Ripley has now sent birthday wishes to Byron Saxton, who turned 42 years today. Reacting to WWE's post, The Eradicator tweeted:

"Happy birthday @ByronSaxton *hand wave emoji* *devil emoji*"

Rhea Ripley responds to negative criticism of her WWE character

Many have questioned the need for Rhea Ripley to use her gothic character on-screen. Some of the toughest comments that have come her way include the lack of sense it all makes in the grand scheme of things when relating to her faction, The Judgment Day.

Ripley, however, seems perfectly fine with it, as she responded to a fan claiming that videos featuring her on WWE's TikTok have amassed 900 million views:

"But I should get rid of all the “dark” “goth” make up and look like a generic af human… nah, I’m GOOD!" wrote Ripley.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out a major flaw in Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's approach toward the business. The Aussie recently shared her engagement news with the world on social media to her real-life boyfriend Buddy Mathews. Check it out here.

Meanwhile, Ripley is yet to defend her world title on a premium live event since Night of Champions in May 2023. At the Saudi show, she retained her belt in a squash match against Natalya.

Whilst she has beefed with several stars on the RAW roster - Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae - her direction heading into the September show Payback isn't clear as of this writing.

