Rhea Ripley sends bold four-word message after The Judgment Day’s reconciliation on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has had a dominant week in WWE, and Rhea Ripley let fans know about it today on social media.

Many wrestling fans wondered if the group was on the verge of collapsing, but The Judgment Day has seemingly resolved their issues. Damian Priest won the Men's MITB ladder match, but Finn Balor still has his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship after losing to Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank.

Despite their issues, the group worked well together on RAW and NXT this week. The Judgment Day picked up a victory over Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW. Balor and Priest then followed it up with a victory over Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams last night on NXT.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and sent a four-word warning to the rest of the locker room today after The Judgment Day's impressive week in WWE.

"We run this sh*t," she tweeted.

WWE RAW star Natalya claims Rhea Ripley is obsessed with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley's bizarre on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has captivated WWE fans, and a veteran recently claimed that The Eradicator is obsessed with the 26-year-old.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya claimed that Rhea Ripley was obsessed with Mysterio. Ripley defeated Nattie last week on RAW to retain the Women's World Championship. She had already previously dominantly defeated the veteran at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

"I know she's [Rhea Ripley] obsessed with Dom [Dominik Mysterio]. Dom is obsessed with her, and she's obsessed with Dom. I know they have a very special friendship, and that's amazing. The Papa-Mami connection, as I call it. But I also want Rhea to remember that as long as she wants to wrestle men, she got Natalya right here waiting for her. She might not have a lot of respect for me. She might not see me as much of a threat after Night of Champions, but I would love to show what I could do with her in the ring," said Natalya. [From 05:27 - 06:00]

The Judgment Day has the opportunity to become the most powerful faction in the company now that The Bloodline has fallen apart. Only time will tell if the issues within the group are actually resolved, or if they come up again on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2023 next month.

