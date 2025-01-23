Rhea Ripley sends confident message ahead of high-stakes title match

Rhea Ripley shared a confident message today ahead of her major title defense this weekend. The 28-year-old will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ripley captured the title by defeating Liv Morgan on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. Nia Jax ambushed The Eradicator earlier this week on RAW before her victory over Bayley. The champion got revenge by attacking Jax after the match and shared a heartfelt interaction with a wrestling fan on the red brand.

Ahead of her title defense against The Irresistible Force at Saturday Night's Main Event, Ripley took to Instagram to share a three-word message along with a selfie. You can check out her update in the Instagram post below.

"Bigger, better, stronger. 👹," she wrote.

Ripley was involved in a storyline relationship with Dominik Mysterio, but he betrayed her at SummerSlam 2024 to help Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship. Dirty Dom attempted to hug Ripley after she won the title earlier this month, but she decided to hit him with a low blow instead.

Vince Russo claims Rhea Ripley's rivalry with WWE star is ridiculous

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized the promotion for booking a rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax on WWE RAW.

Ripley defeated Jax to retain her title in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. The two stars will be squaring off against each other this Saturday, and Vince Russo is not thrilled about it. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran claimed the feud was ridiculous, and everyone knew Ripley wasn't going to lose the title.

"It's so ridiculous. So, Nia Jax attacks Rhea Ripley so they can make the match for Saturday Night's Main Event. And we know they're not taking the belt off Rhea Ripley." He continued, "This is so predictable. There is nothing on this show." [From 5:55 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

As of now, Ripley is not scheduled to compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. It will be fascinating to see if she can defeat Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

