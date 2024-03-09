Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt message to fellow Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to her fellow Judgment Day member following a momentous occasion.

The Judgment Day recently lost some momentum after dominating WWE RAW for the majority of last year. However, Ripley is still the Women's World Champion, while Damian Priest and Finn Balor remain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Despite all the turmoil over the past couple of months, The Judgment Day set things aside to celebrate Dominik Mysterio's wedding to his real-life partner, Marie Juliette, on Wednesday. Some of the superstars present include Ripley, Damian Priest, and Austin Theory.

In a post on her X account, Rhea Ripley shared a snap of herself with Damian Priest at the wedding. They were munching cookies and drinking champagne to celebrate Dominik Mysterio's special day. She also sent a sweet and heartfelt message to Mr. Money in the Bank.

"My Terror Twin," she wrote.

It's unclear if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, or even R-Truth, were at the wedding. McDonagh will represent the Judgment Day in the Gauntlet Match this coming Monday to determine the No. 1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE Hall of Famer excited for Rhea Ripley's match at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. Ripley ensured her place at the event after beating Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber: Perth, while Lynch earned the No. 1 contender status after outlasting five other women in the same event.

WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time women's champion Trish Stratus cannot wait to see Ripley vs. Lynch in Philadelphia. Stratus expressed her excitement in an appearance on the Gorilla Position podcast.

"I think Becky needs the win, I think she needs it for her, she needs to prove it to herself. ... But I don't want Mami to not be champ again, so it's a bit of a toss-up," Stratus said. "I don't know, I guess we will have to see. Maybe I'll watch closely and maybe that will determine some ideas I might have, maybe that's what I'll do. I'll wait to see what happens at WrestleMania." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WrestleMania 40 is just four weeks away, with only five official matches announced so far. It will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field from April 6 to 7.

