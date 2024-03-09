Becky Lynch's rival breaks character to reflect on the last year in WWE; shares picture with The Man

Becky Lynch is not only heading into WrestleMania XL with a showdown in mind against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley but has two other WWE Superstars on the way - Liv Morgan and Nia Jax.

The past year had ups and downs for The Man. However, she raced all the way to The Judgment Day star in January after putting an exclamation point to her rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus took to Instagram earlier today, reflecting on the last year, both in WWE and in her life outside the wrestling world. On the occasion of Women's Day, she is looking to exuberate some Stratusfaction.

Check out Trish's Instagram post below:

"Reflecting on the past year and now, more than ever, I am so grateful to be surrounded by strong women who define intelligence, success, beauty and courage. Today, we celebrate all of us, may we continue to cheer each other on, uplift and inspire one another, and empower the strength, resilience and determination of women everywhere," Stratus wrote.

The former WWE Women's Champion concluded the note with a message to the new generation of women:

"To our next generation, may your voices continue to shape the world and define what it means to be a woman."

In her late 40s, Trish proved that she can still go. She returned on the Road To WrestleMania last year and wrestled Damage CTRL on The Grandest Stage alongside Becky Lynch and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Not long after the spectacle, her feud with the Irish star commenced.

At Payback in September 2023, Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match. Post-match, the Hall of Famer's protege, Zoey Stark, knocked her out with the latter's finisher. It remains to be seen if the creative team will explore that storyline when Stratus returns.

Trish Stratus wants to wrestle Rhea Ripley in WWE before retirement

During the premiere of The Iron Claw last year, Trish expressed to Chris Van Vliet a desire to become Women's Champion again in the sports entertainment giant.

In an interview with Gorilla Position many days ago, Stratus brought up the possibility of stepping inside the squared circle for a match against Rhea Ripley. Consistently hinting that an in-ring return is on the cards, suffice it to say that the Hall of Famer will resurface, possibly later this year:

"I mean it is coming up, Toronto is coming up [Money in the Bank 2024]. I mean, hey, could I become an eight-time champion? It’s another thing to put on — I don’t know. Maybe. Do I have an unfinished story with Zoey [Stark]? I sure do. So there’s a lot of things. "

She then talked about how she is relatively shorter than some other wrestlers, and that dynamic piques her interest when it comes to wrestling the Aussie:

"I love playing against the big wrestler and that’s kind of fun for me. So that’s something me and Jazz had, me and Victoria had and so I think me and Rhea Ripley could be a very interesting story," she added.

Trish even talked about having another retirement match after her first retirement in 2006. What is most important for Stratus is that the bout takes place in Toronto. Interestingly, Money in the Bank is happening there in July.

