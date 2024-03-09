Rhea Ripley sends hilarious message to Judgment Day member ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley has shared a hilarious message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Eradicator successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax last month at Elimination Chamber 2024.

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the same premium live event to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, The Man has been distracted recently by rivalries with Nia Jax and Liv Morgan on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Ripley even laughed at a frustrated Becky Lynch's face this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Dominik Mysterio got married to his high school sweetheart Marie Juliette this week and some of his stablemates from The Judgment Day attended the ceremony. Priest joked that a plate of cookies kept disappearing from their table during the wedding.

Rhea Ripley hilariously responded to Damian Priest's message and noted that it was quite the mystery.

"What a mystery 🔎😅", she wrote.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has "got problems"

R-Truth was out of action for over a year with a torn quad before returning to the company last September at Survivor Series 2023. The former champion had convinced himself that he was a part of The Judgment Day during his time away, but the heel faction obviously did not feel the same way!

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year, R-Truth discussed Rhea Ripley and claimed that the Women's World Champion had an anger issue. He said that Ripley bites when she gets angry and that is why Dominik Mysterio is always on his best behavior.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest stars on the entire roster during her incredible reign as Women's World Champion. Only time will tell if Becky Lynch can dethrone The Judgment Day member during the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

