Rhea Ripley sends a message to Randy Orton following his WWE return at Survivor Series; she can hit an RKO too

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent a message to Randy Orton following his return at the Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

Ripley and Orton both featured in matches during the latest show. The Eradicator competed in a bout against Zoey Stark with her Women's World Championship on the line. Meanwhile, The Viper teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn to go up against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre for the Men's WarGames match.

A fan recently posted a throwback clip of Rhea Ripley where she can be seen hitting her opponent with an RKO, which is Randy Orton's finisher. The fan also wrote that Orton might not be ready for Ripley.

The Eradicator quickly noticed the post and replied with lyrics from The Viper's WWE theme song, sending a message to The Apex Predator.

"I hear voices," Ripley wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ripley and Orton also briefly interacted after Survivor Series: WarGames went off the air. You can read more about it here.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley addressed fans wanting Randy Orton to return and hit an RKO on her

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley talked about fans wanting Randy Orton to return and hit an RKO on her because she is always interfering during the men's matches.

Mami also said that male wrestlers can hit her back as well, but they choose not to do it because they know she is always on top.

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami's always on top."

The Viper is set to make an appearance on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for his future in the company.

Who do you think will be on Orton's radar during WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here