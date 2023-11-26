[Watch] Unseen footage of Randy Orton confronting major superstar after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 went off air

Randy Orton had a confrontation with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after Survivor Series: WarGames went off the air.

After nearly a year and a half of absence from in-ring competition, The Viper returned to the ring last night at Survivor Series: WarGames. The 14-time world champion joined forces with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames Match.

As Rhodes' team celebrated their victory, CM Punk surprisingly returned to the Stamford-based company after nearly nine years of absence. After the show went off-air, fan footage surfaced online showing Seth Rollins angry and swearing at Punk.

Meanwhile, Matt Kempke captured Orton having an emotional moment with his wife, Kim, who was in attendance, on his Vlog. The Viper kissed his wife before heading back to his teammates at ringside. He held a kendo stick when he found himself face-to-face with Rhea Ripley.

The two superstars had a brief confrontation in which Ripley raised her hand, signaling she did not want trouble with The Viper. He seemingly spoke a few words to the Women's World Champion before leaving to greet fans.

Rhea Ripley defeated Zoey Start at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

While her Judgment Day teammates competed in the Men's WarGames Match, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Despite Stark's best efforts, The Eradicator defeated her 29-year-old challenger to retain her title. Following her loss, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to post a three-word message, seemingly hinting at continuing her feud with Ripley.

"Far from over," she wrote.

