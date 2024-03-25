Rhea Ripley sends message to WWE star ahead of RAW

WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania XL, and tensions are running high, with less than two weeks to go before the event. However, Rhea Ripley continues to try to lighten the mood with her social media antics.

The Eradicator is one of the most social media-savvy WWE Superstars. Ripley is known to publicly carry on with colleagues such as Cathy Kelley and Samantha Irvin, among others. The Judgment Day member is also known for trolling and taunting Byron Saxton.

Saxton was the ring announcer at Saturday's live event in Springfield, Illinois, which was the same show that featured Ripley's viral Stink Face. A fan captured how the Women's World Champion engaged in some pre-match teasing with the 17-year WWE employee. Rhea later re-posted the photo to her Instagram stories and tagged the former Nexus member.

"Hi @officialbyronsaxton [hand wave emoji] Long time no see," Rhea Ripley wrote with the photo seen below.

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's post to Instagram Stories

Saxton has not publicly responded to Ripley as of this writing. However, he simply re-posts her story to his own Instagram without any sort of caption.

WWE to present final RAW before WrestleMania go-home show

The Road to WrestleMania XL will continue this week as RAW airs from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

This will be the final RAW before next week's WrestleMania 40 go-home edition. CM Punk has been announced to appear in his hometown this week, but he obviously will not be wrestling due to the injury.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are expected to have words after last week's showdown, which came after The Man defeated Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match. The arena and company websites both have The Eradicator and The Man advertised to appear.

Below is the current announced line-up for Monday's RAW:

CM Punk appears in his hometown

Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

Ivar vs. Andrade

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

In addition, the RAW website has advertised Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre for the show.

