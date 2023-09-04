Rhea Ripley sends one-word message to fellow Judgment Day member following WWE Payback victory

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent a one-word message to her fellow Judgment Day stablemate following WWE Payback.

The Judgment Day had a phenomenal showing last night at the premium live event. Finn Balor and Damian Priest captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain her Women's World Championship.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have had issues with each other since WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st. The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match to guarantee himself a future title shot. Balor began to resent Priest after coming up short against Rollins in back-to-back premium live events, but the Judgment Day members got back on the same page last night. Balor and Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to capture the titles in a Steel City Street Fight at Payback.

Priest took to Twitter today to boast about becoming the first person in history to have the Money in the Bank contract and both tag team titles at the same time. Rhea Ripley reacted to Priest's post and said that she was proud of her stablemate.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor explains Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest's friendship in WWE

Finn Balor recently compared The Judgment Day to a family and broke down the relationships within the faction.

The 42-year-old captured a tag team championship last night at Payback for the first time in his WWE career. As a result of the victory, Balor is now officially a Grand Slam Champion.

Speaking on After the Bell, Finn Balor disclosed that he feels like the uncle of the group. Balor added that Rhea Ripley is like Damian Priest's little sister, and he is always looking out for her. The veteran claimed that he views Dominik Mysterio as his little nephew as well.

"I feel like I'm the uncle of the group in a way. Damian's like my brother, Dominik's like my little nephew that I'm taking care of, and Rhea is like Damian's little sister, or little cousins that he's looking out for all the time." (42:24-42:40)

Expand Tweet

Ripley has been dominant thus far as the Women's World Champion. It will be fascinating to see which RAW superstar challenges The Eradicator next for the title.

Did you enjoy the Steel City Street Fight last night at WWE Payback? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here