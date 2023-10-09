Rhea Ripley sends out special message on Eddie Guerero's birthday

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are an on-screen couple in WWE. Dominik and Eddie Guerrero shared a special bond that the young man will cherish forever. On the day of the WWE Legend's birthday, Ripley took to X to share a special message.

Rhea Ripley has been Women's World Champion since WrestleMania earlier this year. She has defended the title against many Superstars such as Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez. She is currently in a feud with Nia Jax, who returned to WWE a few weeks ago and immediately attacked the champion, putting The Eradicator out of action.

On Eddie Guerero's birthday, many WWE Superstars and fans took to their social media handles to remember the former WWE Champion and celebrate his life. Mami was no different. She replied to WWE's post about the Hall Of Famer with special emoticons to celebrate him.

Ripley's wish to Eddie Guerrero

Why did Rhea Ripley take away Damian Priest's MITB briefcase at Fastlane?

At Fastlane over the weekend, Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in the opening match. The two Judgment Day members were unable to get the job done even though Dominik, Ripley, and McDonagh rushed to the ring to support them.

During the closing moments of the tag team match, McDonagh accidentally struck Priest on the knee with the MITB briefcase. The confusion allowed Rhodes and Uso to capitalize and win the match for the team. Since then, McDonagh has been trying to reach out to Ripley and Priest to explain his actions.

Before the main event of the PLE, WWE fans saw Priest upset about his situation and he decided to cash in for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhea Ripley however, talked him out of it explaining to him that he wasn't a hundred percent and took away his briefcase.

Do you think thinnk Rhea Ripley made the right call at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.