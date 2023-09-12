Rhea Ripley sends a two-word message to Jey Uso after interesting exchange on RAW

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a two-word message to Jey Uso.

Jey was involved in a backstage segment with Finn Balor, who claimed that The Judgment Day was his fan. The multi-time tag team champion was visibly happy after learning that Ripley was a fan of him as well.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley sent a two-word message after Jey's interaction with Balor.

"Rhea Rizzley," wrote Ripley.

At Payback 2023, Jey was drafted to Monday Night RAW after previously "quitting" WWE as a member of the SmackDown roster.

On the red brand, the 38-year-old has been locking horns with The Judgment Day and has also been confronted by Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre recently spoke about Jey Uso's arrival on RAW

Drew McIntyre recently recalled his history with The Bloodline and spoke about Jey Uso.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Champion mentioned that he wasn't interested in forming a faction.

McIntyre also recalled The Bloodline's actions against him before his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now," he said.

McIntyre will be in action against Jey on next week's Monday Night RAW in a highly anticipated singles match.

