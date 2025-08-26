After WWE RAW went off the air, a video emerged of Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and several other stars. Fans spotted them outside the arena.

WWE is currently touring Europe, visiting fans who don't get to see them throughout the year. Naturally, the fans were eager even after RAW went off the air to catch a glimpse of the WWE stars and see them breaking character.

In a rare sighting, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and several other WWE stars were spotted leaving the arena after the show and getting on their buses. The couple was seen leaving the arena with their daughter, Roux. Seth Rollins was carrying her to the bus, and they were naturally out of character. Hearing the chants from the fans, Becky Lynch decided to get in character again, mocking the fans with her tongue out.

Also seen were the New Day, who were among the few stars in character. As the fans chanted against them, they took their seats on the ground outside the bus, showing they didn't care at all. Dominik Mysterio retained some of his heel charisma as well, where he looked like he was going to go to the fans and sign autographs, but then pulled away at the last second, deciding not to sign after all.

Jey Uso was also there and didn't really greet the fans after kicking CM Punk earlier. Rhea Ripley also came out, looking exhausted after the day, and boarded a different bus.

The video of the stars can be seen below.

Rhea Ripley is in the middle of a heated story featuring IYO SKY

While it appears that IYO SKY is going to feud with Asuka, given the tension between the stars of late, Rhea Ripley has made a friend of her old rival.

The star has been in SKY's corner recently and received the same favor in return, as SKY came out to support her as well.

The two stars appear to be a new alliance, even though they talked about going their separate ways tonight on RAW.

