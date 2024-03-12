Rhea Ripley shares "baby faces" photo ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has shared an interesting update on social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's show will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Eradicator is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia. However, The Man has been distracted as of late and will be facing Liv Morgan in a singles match tonight. Rhea Ripley appears to be enjoying Becky Lynch being sidetracked ahead of their title match and laughed in the veteran's face last week on the red brand.

The Women's World Champion took to social media today to share a throwback photo. She added the caption "just a couple of baby faces" in her post and you can check it out on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Ripley shares throwback photo on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley sends warning ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley has not been concerned about her opponent at WrestleMania 40 since last year. The Judgment Day member believes that her opponent at the biggest show of the year is destined to lose.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last September, the 27-year-old warned her WrestleMania opponent, who we now know will be Becky Lynch after she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month. Ripley said that whoever she faces at WrestleMania is destined to lose because Mami is always on top.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is." [7:33 – 8:10]

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has not looked back since. Only time will tell if she can knock off another member of The Four Horsewomen next month at WrestleMania 40.

