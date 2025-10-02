Rhea Ripley shares concerning personal update ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley just shared a concerning post on her Instagram stories that could be related to something personal. Ripley has been taking heavy hits inside the ring from Asuka and Kairi Sane over the past two weeks.

The Eradicator is currently entangled with The Kabuki Warriors, while IYO SKY has continued to be her ally despite her history with Asuka and Kairi. The two former Women's World Champions have been on the receiving end of brutal attacks in the past two episodes of RAW.

In a post on her IG story, Ripley dropped a cryptic message about being surrounded by jealous people. It's unclear if it's about her personal life or professional life inside the women's locker room, which is a bit concerning.

"It's dangerous to have jealous people around you. They look at you as competition while you look at them as family or friends," Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @rhearipley_wwe)

The quote is not new since it has been used across social media over the years. Jealousy is a bad thing on a personal and professional level, but the context of it in relation to Rhea Ripley is unknown.

Rhea Ripley has path to revenge against The Kabuki Warriors

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have a chance to get their revenge on The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel: Perth. The two teams are set to collide in a tag team match in Australia, giving Ripley and SKY a homefield advantage. "Mami" is from Adelaide, so she's expected to get a warm welcome just like last time.

Ripley last wrestled in her home country at Elimination Chamber: Perth back in February 2024. She defended the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event. It will be interesting to see if she'll get to main event another show.

Other matches on the card include John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship and Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. The Premium Live Event is scheduled for October 11 at the RAC Arena.

