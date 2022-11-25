Rhea Ripley has expressed disbelief about some of the comments made to her by some over-the-top fans.

Ripley is currently amidst a feud leading up to the WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series, where she will be teaming up with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross to take on RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and a mystery wrestler.

As a heelish character, The Judgment Day member is used to comments made by the live crowds. She even interacts with the audience members who antagonize her. But some fans do take it a little too far, some of which she seems to take in good spirits too.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Ripley was asked about what people have been saying to her recently. The Eradicator replied by recalling a recent house show, where a fan asked the former NXT Women's Champion to spit on him.

"Most of the things I’m not allowed to say. [Laugh] But there has been a lot. I’ve had people make signs, some of them very inappropriate. I’ll lash back at them. At one of the house shows, I had this fan and he was like, ‘Rhea, spit on me.’ I’m like, ‘What? You want me to what?’ Dom was there and that was another moment for us. ‘Dom this man just told me to spit on him.’ ‘He what?’ ‘You gonna do something about it?" said Rhea Ripley. [H/T New York Post]

Michelle Marie ♑️🏳️‍🌈 @rhearipleyfp but I do find this so funny and interesting : armanroc/Twitter Not exactly sure if that’s what exactly she said to @DomMysterio35 but I do find this so funny and interesting @RheaRipley_WWE calling a fan a dirty dirty little boy 🤣: armanroc/Twitter Not exactly sure if that’s what exactly she said to @DomMysterio35 😂 but I do find this so funny and interesting @RheaRipley_WWE calling a fan a dirty dirty little boy 🤣 📹: armanroc/Twitter https://t.co/TA9ngP41ND

Rhea Ripley opened up about her first experience with the WarGames match

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her experience competing in the first-ever WarGames match at NXT Takeover: WarGames in 2019.

The 4-on-4 match saw her team up with Candice LaRae, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Knox to take on Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai (aka IYO SKY), and Kay Lee Ray (aka Alba Fyre). Despite Knox and Kai never making it to the ring due to the latter turning on the former, Ripley's team picked up the win after she pinned Baszler.

Ahead of the first Women's WarGames match on WWE's main roster, Ripley commented on working the stipulation for the first time during the same interview with the New York Post.

"It’s a totally different ballgame. I find it fun, I love WarGames and I think we’ll get a bit creative when it comes to WarGames because it’s two rings, we’re in a cage. That’s where I’m most at home. And being a part of the first-ever women’s WarGames match, that was history-making in WWE. We absolutely killed it. We went out there and we left everything we had in the ring," said Rhea Ripley. [H/T New York Post]

With Survivor Series: WarGames right around the corner (November 26), Rhea Ripley will be looking to make a statement during the match the way she did the first time around.

