Rhea Ripley shares disturbing video with Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley shared a disturbing video featuring Dominik Mysterio and another member of the faction following last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was not in action during the Royal Rumble premium live event this past Saturday night. Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match, and the SmackDown star made an appearance on the red brand last night. The Eradicator interrupted but was brutally attacked by Nia Jax from behind. The Irresistible Force then claimed that Ripley would not make it to WrestleMania 40 as the Women's World Champion.

Following last night's edition of WWE RAW, Ripley shared a disturbing video with her stablemates. Dominik Mysterio stated that he needed a napkin, and Ripley ripped the shirt off of JD McDonagh's body for Dirty Dom to clean his face with. The Irish Ace stood in silence during the ordeal, as seen in the video below.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has issues

R-Truth has convinced himself that he is part of The Judgment Day since his return at Survivor Series 2023.

The 52-year-old missed over a year with a torn quad but is back to entertaining the WWE Universe on the red brand. He has become a thorn in The Judgment Day's side, and Damian Priest took out his frustration by eliminating the veteran during the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former United States Champion claimed that Rhea Ripley has "problems". He noted that she resorts to biting people when she doesn't get her way.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

Rhea Ripley sent a message to her stablemates after none of them showed up last night as she was being attacked by Nia Jax. It will be interesting to see how long The Eradicator can hold onto the Women's World Championship moving forward.

