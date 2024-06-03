Rhea Ripley shares heartfelt birthday message for "family" member

WWE star Rhea Ripley has shared a heartfelt message to a "family" member today on social media. The former Women's World Champion is out of action with an injury and was forced to relinquish the title following WrestleMania XL.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley took to social media today to send a heartfelt message. She shared a video on her Instagram story of her dog, Barry, and wished him a happy birthday. You can check out her post by clicking here.

"Happy 4th birthday Sir Barry Boy," she wrote.

Ripley sends message to her dog on Instagram.

Ripley has not appeared on WWE television during her injury and Liv Morgan has capitalized. The 29-year-old defeated Becky Lynch to capture the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match and accidentally helped Livwin. Dirty Dom inadvertantly assisted Morgan again last Monday night and she kissed him.

Veteran claims WWE Universe has not seen the best of Rhea Ripley

Wrestling legend Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently spoke very highly of Rhea Ripley and is looking forward to what she can accomplish in the future.

The Eradicator is only 27 years old and is coming off an incredible 380-day reign as Women's World Champion, which only ended because she got injured. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Madusa commented on Ripley being compared to Chyna.

The Hall of Famer noted that she saw some similarities, but Ripley is her own star and predicted the best is yet to come for her.

"I know a lot of people parallel her with Chyna, but she is an individual on her own. That was Chyna, this is Rhea. So it is completely different, but I can see the simularities. But again, we got to think about this is a whole different era and a whole different time. We have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley," she said. [From 05:53 onwards]

Liv Morgan will be addressing her kiss with Dominik Mysterio later tonight on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see how Ripley responds when she is cleared to return to WWE television.

