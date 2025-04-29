Rhea Ripley shares heartfelt update following match on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley shared a heartfelt update following her match last night on WWE RAW. The Eradicator battled former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez last night in a singles match.

Ripley was in control of the action before Giulia interfered in the match. Women's World Champion IYO SKY rushed to the ring to help Ripley following the attack, and Perez and The Beautiful Madness retreated.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram today to seemingly dedicate the match to someone important in her life. She noted that the bout was for "Zio," which is Italian for "uncle," as seen in her message below.

"That one was for you, Zio. 🖤," she wrote.

A bunch of fans reacted to Ripley's post and sent heartfelt messages to the former champion. You can check out some of the messages in the image below.

Wrestling fans sent supportive messages to Ripley following RAW. [Image credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram]

IYO SKY successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Belair suffered a finger injury during the match, and it was recently revealed that she will be missing some time to heal.

WWE star comments on potential match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan recently claimed that the idea of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley facing each other in a singles match was dumb.

Morgan will be stepping away from WWE television as she was cast in an upcoming film. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 30-year-old shot down the idea of a match between Ripley and Mysterio.

The current Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that Dirty Dom had already gotten the better of Ripley emotionally, and there was no need for a match.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [From 02:38 – 03:04]

You can check out the interview below:

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan, but lost the title to IYO SKY on the RAW following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the popular star after she came up short at WrestleMania.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More