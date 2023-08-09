Rhea Ripley shares hilarious update following WWE RAW loss

Rhea Ripley has sent a hilarious message following last night's edition of WWE RAW. This past Monday's episode of WWE RAW aired live from the Target Center in Minnesota and featured the fallout from SummerSlam.

Finn Balor once again came up short against Seth Rollins at the premium live event, and the 42-year-old blamed Damian Priest for the loss. The Judgment Day attempted to get on the same page but wound up losing to Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a six-man tag team match in last night's main event.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was also attacked ahead of the main event last night by Raquel Rodriguez in a wild brawl. Candice LeRae attempted to separate the two stars, and Ripley humorously launched her shoe at The Poison Pixie.

The Eradicator took to Twitter today to share an image from last night's edition of WWE RAW. In the photo, Ripley can be seen holding the Women's World Championship, Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship, and Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase. Despite The Judgment Day losing in last night's main event, Ripley is still proud of the faction's accomplishments.

"Drip game is strong ⚖️✨," she wrote.

WWE RAW star Finn Balor praises Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor recently claimed that Rhea Ripley has the "X-factor" that very few WWE Superstars have, as well as an undeniable charisma that rubs off on everyone associated with her.

The former Universal Champion battled Seth Rollins once again at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. The Judgment Day attempted to get involved, but it backfired, and Seth Rollins was able to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of SummerSlam, Finn Balor complimented his fellow stablemate and claimed that Rhea Ripley's charisma rubs off on everyone in The Judgment Day.

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off on everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor. [3:30 - 3:55]

Ripley is currently involved in a rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez, and the two superstars traded words on social media after last night's show went off the air. It will be interesting to see when Rodriguez will get her title match and if the 32-year-old can dethrone Ripley and capture the Women's World Championship.

