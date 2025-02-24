Rhea Ripley shares scary personal update ahead of WWE RAW; former IC Champion reacts 

A former WWE star has reacted to Rhea Ripley's recent message on X/Twitter, in which she highlighted fans invading her privacy by sending mail to her home. The tweet immediately went viral and has now generated a reaction from Matt Cardona.

The Eradicator is arguably the most popular star in WWE today, irrespective of gender. Though she enjoys widespread adoration, the Women's World Champion has also been a victim of a few unsavory interactions with fans. Rhea Ripley has previously raised concerns about people thronging at the airports for autographs.

A few hours ago, Ripley posted a message on her X/Twitter account urging fans not to send mail directly to her house and to maintain a boundary. The wrestling world soon rallied in her support. The tweet also grabbed the attention of Matt Cardona, who responded by saying he had raised the same issue in the past.

Check it out below:

"I said this on a recent @MajorWFPod and some fans thought IIIIII was in the wrong," tweeted Cardona.

Bill Apter wants to see Alexa Bliss vs Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Bill Apter expressed her desire to see Alexa Bliss challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. However, he added that from WWE's perspective, they would likely have Roxanne Perez or Liv Morgan challenge Ripley after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

"I'm gonna get thumbs down because they're gonna say there's no way for her to go against Rhea Ripley," Apter said. "The fans are so enamored with Alexa Bliss at this point. That little girl. I could see them actually doing this with Alexa Bliss, but it's not gonna happen. It's gonna be either Roxanne Perez or Liv Morgan, but I think Alexa Bliss is what the shock would be if she won it because no one's calling it for her."

The Eradicator is also gearing up to defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the March 2 episode of RAW.

