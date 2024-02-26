Rhea Ripley shares six-word message following WWE Elimination Chamber

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared a six-word message today following her impressive victory last night at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Eradicator was in action in the main event of last night's premium live event in Perth, Australia. She put her title on the line against Nia Jax and withstood punishment from The Irresistible Force during the match. However, The Judgment Day member stood tall after connecting with the Riptide for the pinfall victory. Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and will battle Rhea Ripley for the title at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Before tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW, the Women's World Champion took to social media to share a six-word message. She responded to the account "Saints Of The Undead," a custom clothing company in England.

Saints Of The Undead noted that they designed Ripley's jacket worn last night at Elimination Chamber, and she responded by saying it was a special jacket for a special moment.

"Special jacket for a special moment ✨🖤," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to her WWE WrestleMania opponent

Well before Becky Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last night, Rhea Ripley declared that she was not worried about who she would be facing at WWE WrestleMania 40.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, the RAW star warned her WrestleMania opponent that they would not be successful. She noted she is always on top, and whoever faces her in April was destined to lose.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is," said Rhea Ripley. [From 07:33 – 08:10]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley became champion at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles by defeating Charlotte Flair. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat another member of The Four Horsewomen when she battles Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40.

