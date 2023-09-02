Rhea Ripley shares two-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley has shared a two-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show before WWE Payback 2023 tomorrow night in Pittsburgh. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event.

The rivalry between Ripley and Rodriguez goes back to the July 17th episode of RAW. The Eradicator attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan backstage ahead of their Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Ripley's attack left the champions in a weakened state and caused them to lose the titles to Green and Deville.

Ripley took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown to share a two-word message. The Women's World Champion shared an image from her making her entrance with the caption "Fallen Angel" as seen in the post below.

Vince Russo suggests WWE brings a veteran back to challenge Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been dominant thus far as Women's World Champion but is seemingly running out of viable opponents on RAW.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that the company bring back a superstar they released two years ago to be competition for the champion. Nia Jax appeared as the final entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble won by Ripley, but has not appeared in the company since.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran claimed Nia Jax may be worth bringing back to the company as a challenger for Rhea Ripley as there aren't too many options left in the women's division.

"Bro that's so difficult right now, because there's nothing going on. There's nothing going on in the Women's division. To me, the only way you could bring her in is as an opponent for Rhea Ripley. I'm not saying that does anything for me, but what else? " (From 01:10 to 01:32)

Ripley has her toughest challenge yet ahead of her when she battles Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback. It will be interesting to see which RAW superstar will challenge The Judgment Day member next if Ripley retains the Women's World Championship tomorrow night at the premium live event.

