Rhea Ripley shows off stunning physique ahead of SmackDown

Rhea Ripley showed off her stunning physique ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Eradicator has not competed in a match since her victory over Roxanne Perez on RAW last month.Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to show off her impressive physique. The former Women's World Champion shared a video of herself doing a back and biceps workout, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;Little back and bi day ✨,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Asuka returned from a lengthy hiatus earlier this year to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She lost in the final to Jade Cargill at Night of Champions and has since taken issue with Rhea Ripley's friendship with IYO SKY. Asuka does not want The Genius of the Sky associating with Mami on RAW, and it has created a personal issue between the two stars.IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will be competing for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Naomi cashed in on SKY to capture the title at WWE Evolution 2025 but was recently forced to relinquish the belt due to her pregnancy.Former WWE writer Vince Russo reacts to Rhea Ripley's recent complaintsWrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion, Vince Russo, recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley being upset about unwanted fan interactions while in public.Ripley was swarmed by fans in Paris who were attempting to get a picture with her, and the situation left her unable to open her cab door to get inside and be on her way. She complained about the issue on social media, which prompted a response from Vince Russo.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that Ripley got into the wrong business if she was worried about interacting with WWE fans.&quot;My first question to her would be, what type of business did you think you were getting into? Okay? You got into the sports entertainment business to be a celebrity and make a lot of money. This comes with celebrity. You want your privacy, you don't want people to hound you, you don't want people to know who you are, then you are probably in the wrong business,&quot; said Russo.Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley in the weeks ahead on RAW.