Rhea Ripley has surprising reaction to fan message following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a message from a WWE fan following last night's episode of RAW.

The Eradicator has been dominant during her reign as Women's World Champion so far. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and then became champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in a bout that received high praise from wrestlers and fans.

The 27-year-old's popularity has grown tremendously since she aligned with The Judgment Day faction in 2022. However, she now has more of a target on her back, as both Becky Lynch and Nia Jax have confronted the champion in recent weeks.

Following last night's episode of the red brand, a fan sent a message to Rhea Ripley quoting her entrance theme with a photo of the champion with a devious look in her eye. Ripley reacted with a devil emoji, as seen in the post below.

Becky Lynch plans on taking the title from Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley had an epic confrontation last night on WWE RAW.

Lynch told the Women's World Champion that she might be better than her but is making it her mission to prove she is not. Ripley responded by telling The Man that she wants her to win the Royal Rumble so she can defeat her at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch revealed her goals for 2024. She stated that she wanted to take the title off of Ripley because it was not featured in the main event like it used to be.

Lynch added that she would prefer to capture the title from The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia:

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]." [From 04:20 to 04:52]

The Women's Royal Rumble match will take place at the premium live event on January 27. It will be fascinating to see which superstar emerges victorious this year and earns a title shot at WrestleMania 40.

