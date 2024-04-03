Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Liv Morgan with a one-word message

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a one-word message to her former tag team partner Liv Morgan ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Ripley and Morgan's duo was collectively known as Liv 4 Brutality. After their unsuccessful attempts at winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, The Eradicator eventually betrayed her tag team partner after WrestleMania 38 and later joined The Judgment Day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley reacted to a throwback photo of her and Morgan's attire from WrestleMania 38. The Eradicator took a shot at the latter with a one-word message.

"LOL," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

Liv Morgan promised to take away the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan returned to WWE earlier this year and has her sights on the Women's World Championship. She is determined to dethrone Rhea Ripley, as she was the one who took Morgan out last July.

Speaking on a previous edition of RAW Talk, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that the "last stop" of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour was dethroning her former tag team partner.

"Yeah, I do. It’s funny that you say that. My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, or Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me," said Morgan.

Morgan failed to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match which was set to determine Ripley's challenger for the title at The Show of Shows. Becky Lynch won the Chamber bout and will take on Mami this weekend at WrestleMania XL.

As for Morgan, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for her going forward.

