Rhea Ripley threatens 8-time WWE champion after being turned down on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been doing a great job at building The Judgment Day as a top faction on WWE RAW. The Nightmare took to social media to threaten 8-time tag team champion Jey Uso.

The former member of The Bloodline was introduced to the RAW brand by Cody Rhodes, after he quit SmackDown not too long ago. Jey Uso has since been pursued by The Judgment Day to join the faction, and get a good push on the brand.

Last week, The Judgment Day gave Jey an ultimatum in Rhea Ripley’s absence. Jey gave his reply during his match against Drew McIntyre, when he knocked down all three male members of the heel faction with Superkicks.

Jey was later saved from an attack at the hands of the faction by Cody Rhodes, after being defeated by McIntyre. Soon after, the WWE on FOX Twitter handle asked whether the former member of The Bloodline would pay for his actions following his rejection.

This prompted Rhea Ripley to respond to the tweet with a one-word message to threaten Jey Uso. Here is what she wrote:

"Yes," the Women’s World Champion wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

WWE will likely continue the rivalry between Jey Uso and members of The Judgment Day. The creative team has already teased a spark between the newest member of RAW and Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has taken a break from WWE RAW

Mami has been a very important part of The Judgment Day over the past several months. Many fans see her as the leader of the faction.

Last week on RAW, she took on Raquel Rodriguez to defend her Women’s World Championship. She defeated her opponent after outside interference from Nia Jax, who made a surprise return. Nia, though, didn't spare Rhea and flattened her with a Banzai drop off the ropes.

The angle was booked to give Ripley some time off television. She hasn’t appeared on RAW or NXT since the attack, and WWE is trying to sell her injury at the hands of Nia Jax.

According to Fightful Select, the real reason why the Judgment Day member is off television is that she is back home in Australia and had planned time off. She was spotted with her fiancé, Buddy Matthews, at a rugby game last week.

Fans will likely see The Nightmare get into a rivalry with Jax once she returns to television. It will be one of the toughest defenses in Ripley’s current reign.

