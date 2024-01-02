Rhea Ripley has a two-word reaction to her viral clip from WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was in action on this week's episode of WWE RAW, themed as Day 1, and as the case is, whenever she wrestles, fans cannot stop talking about her. A short clip of the Women's World Champion from the Monday night show is doing the rounds on the internet, and now, Mami has shared her reaction to it.

The Judgment Day member defended her coveted gold against Ivy Nile at the show. Though fans assumed Rhea Ripley would have it easy against the up-and-coming star, Nile took the former to the limits in a grueling 13-minute contest. While The Eradicator emerging victorious was not a surprise, Ivy Nile has firmly proven that she has a bright future ahead in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, more than the match itself, a short clip of Ripley from the clash is going viral on the internet. Now, Rhea has herself reacted to the clip shared by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter account, which has gained considerable traction.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

"Lol. Nope."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised Rhea Ripley

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long lavished praise on Rhea Ripley. The WWE Hall of Famer feels Ripley had the rare capability to excel in the ring while also being a compelling character. Long believes The Eradicator could touch newer heights in the business.

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big," Teddy Long said.

With the 2024 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, Ripley could have a memorable few months ahead.

