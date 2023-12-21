Rhea Ripley unfazed by her challenger's message ahead of Women's World Title match

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is looking to kick off 2024 with a title defense. Her opponent for the Day 1 edition of RAW - Ivy Nile - is ready to go to war.

The Judgment Day star seems unfazed neither by Nile's four-word message on social media nor the latter's challenge. With less than two weeks away, Ripley is certain that she is walking into WrestleMania season as the red brand's top champion.

Check out Rhea Ripley's reaction to Ivy Nile's message on Instagram below:

Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile on Day 1 for the Women's World Title

Ivy Nile's appearances have garnered a positive reception from viewers, who feel she is destined to shine in the months ahead. However, most are not convinced of her potential to defeat Rhea Ripley in their first go-around.

Rhea Ripley reveals what her current WWE run is all about

During a recent interview for The West Sport, Ripley touched on how being champion and not defending the title in 2023 as often as she should have had affected the women's division. She was more focused on being there for her faction and interacting with the men on the roster, which greatly benefitted her.

The Judgment Day star is hoping to rectify that from here on. Rhea Ripley stated that now it is about building new stars:

"It was at a weird time where things weren’t certain and things were changing constantly, so the women’s division suffered a little bit, and now we’re trying to build it back up. Obviously we have like our Becky Lynches, we have Nia Jax, we have our Charlotte Flairs, our Asukas, all of that, but it’s time to make some new stars as well, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make new names and get the women’s division rocking and rolling."

JD McDonagh recently expressed gratitude to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for bringing him to America. He even stated on the record that The Judgment Day will be heavily featured in many upcoming major shows as the dawn of a new year is inching closer.

Do you think Ivy Nile has a chance at dethroning Rhea Ripley at WWE RAW Day 1? Sound off in the comments section below!