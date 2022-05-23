Rhea Ripley warns about "taking over" with NXT alumni

Rhea Ripley has warned the WWE Universe that she is going to "take over" with NXT alumni Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley has posted pictures of herself with the two flexing their biceps backstage on SmackDown. Interestingly, Bianca and Rhea are both part of the Monday Night RAW roster.

The post also has a photo of the three in NXT in 2021 when Belair was the SmackDown Women's Champion, Ripley was the RAW Women's Champion, and Raquel (formerly Raquel Gonzalez) was the NXT Women's Champion.

The Nighmare is the newest member of Edge and Damien Priest's stable Judgment Day. She joined the group at WrestleMania Backlash, helping Edge win his match against AJ Styles. She is also continuing her feud with Liv Morgan.

The EST is currently the RAW Women's Champion and is set to defend her title against Asuka at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez challenged Ronda Rousey for her SmackDown Women's Championship last week, but was unsuccessful in unseating the champ.

After Rhea Ripley, who else will join Judgment Day?

Ever since Rhea Ripley joined Edge's new stable Judgment Day, the WWE Universe has been rife with speculation over who could be the next person to join the group.

The Rated-R Superstar recently tweeted pictures of Tomasso Ciampa, Paige, Corey Graves, and rival Finn Balor. This might be an indication that the 11-time World Champion has eyes on these talents for his stable.

Paige recently teased a potential return to the ring, after which Edge fanned the flames of speculation by posting a picture of her on social media.

Reports have also indicated that Ciampa has been a planned part of the stable for some time now. Recently released NXT wrestler Harland was originally scheduled to be in Judgment Day before his release.

