×
Create
Notifications

Rhea Ripley warns about "taking over" with NXT alumni

Rhea Ripley flexes on social media
Rhea Ripley flexes on social media
Tanmay Singh Bhadauria
Tanmay Singh Bhadauria
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 23, 2022 04:45 AM IST
News

Rhea Ripley has warned the WWE Universe that she is going to "take over" with NXT alumni Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley has posted pictures of herself with the two flexing their biceps backstage on SmackDown. Interestingly, Bianca and Rhea are both part of the Monday Night RAW roster.

We’re taking TF over! 💋😈👹 https://t.co/bBsohRGFnq

The post also has a photo of the three in NXT in 2021 when Belair was the SmackDown Women's Champion, Ripley was the RAW Women's Champion, and Raquel (formerly Raquel Gonzalez) was the NXT Women's Champion.

The Nighmare is the newest member of Edge and Damien Priest's stable Judgment Day. She joined the group at WrestleMania Backlash, helping Edge win his match against AJ Styles. She is also continuing her feud with Liv Morgan.

The EST is currently the RAW Women's Champion and is set to defend her title against Asuka at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez challenged Ronda Rousey for her SmackDown Women's Championship last week, but was unsuccessful in unseating the champ.

After Rhea Ripley, who else will join Judgment Day?

The. Judgment. Day. Good luck. https://t.co/YvrGT1oI2j

Ever since Rhea Ripley joined Edge's new stable Judgment Day, the WWE Universe has been rife with speculation over who could be the next person to join the group.

The Rated-R Superstar recently tweeted pictures of Tomasso Ciampa, Paige, Corey Graves, and rival Finn Balor. This might be an indication that the 11-time World Champion has eyes on these talents for his stable.

Paige recently teased a potential return to the ring, after which Edge fanned the flames of speculation by posting a picture of her on social media.

Reports have also indicated that Ciampa has been a planned part of the stable for some time now. Recently released NXT wrestler Harland was originally scheduled to be in Judgment Day before his release.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on this story? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी