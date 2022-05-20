Speculation on Paige joining Judgement Day grows following major hint by Edge  

Judgement Day may be adding a new member to it's stable. This comes after its leader Edge dropped a major tease that former WWE Divas Champion Paige could possibly be on his radar.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently on a warpath with his stable on RAW. On the latest edition of the show, Edge indicated that the group is looking for others to join Judgement Day, and that all are welcome with open arms to reshape their careers.

Today, The Rated-R Superstar hinted that the current WWE Ambassador and former NXT Women's Champion could be a new member. He did so by dropping a photo of her on his personal Twitter with no caption. Similar to previous hints Edge has made with Damien Priest and Tommaso Ciampa.

The Anti-Diva hasn't wrestled for WWE since late 2017, following a neck injury she sustained while wrestling Sasha Banks at a live show. In April 2018, Paige officially retired from in-ring competition. The former Divas Champion has made several sporadic appearances since then, taking on various roles such as: SmackDown General Manager, Tag Team Manager, and hosting WWE Backstage for a short time.

Paige recently hinted at a possible return to WWE, even possibly managing Ronda Rousey

The former NXT star has been fairly vocal as of late about the possibility of her returning to the WWE. As of this writing, she has not been seen on WWE TV since mid-2020.

In a recent tweet, the 29-year-old floated the idea of a possible return.

The former NXT Champion also indicated in another recent tweet that she would be open to managing current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. As indicated earlier, she's had some experience managing teams like Absolution and The Kabuki Warriors in the past.

